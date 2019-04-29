FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos join Inarritu’s Cannes jury

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Elle Fanning, “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos and “Cold War” filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski are joining the Cannes Film Festival jury that will decide the Palme d’Or.

The Cannes Film Festival on Monday announced the members of the jury to be led by Alejandro Inarritu, the “Birdman” director. Also on the jury are American director Kelly Reichardt, Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher, Burkina Faso actress Maimouna N’Diaye, French author Enki Bilal and French director Robin Campillo.

Campillo scripted the 2008 Palme d’Or winner “The Class.”

The Cannes Film Festival will open May 14 with the premiere of Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.” The festival runs through May 25.