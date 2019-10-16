Vietnam bans animated ‘Abominable’ over South China Sea map

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Vietnam bans animated ‘Abominable’ over South China Sea map

 
Share

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has pulled “Abominable” from theaters because the U.S.-Chinese-made animated movie showed a map supporting Chinese claims to the disputed South China Sea.

The image in one scene showed the so-called nine-dash line, a vague and broken outline around the resource-rich waters China claims as its own territory. Those claims overlap with claims by Vietnam and other Asian governments, and an international tribunal in 2016 invalidated China’s vast claims in a case brought by the Philippines.

“Abominable,” the story of a Chinese girl who helps a yeti get back to its home on Mount Everest, is a collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and China-based Pearl Studio.

It was shown in Vietnamese cinemas for a week before its removal, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported Monday.

Other news
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with players during a practice at the team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Waller could provide the Giants with the big plays they lacked last season
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal

“We will be more alert and more vigorous in censorship,” the head of the government’s cinema department, Nguyen Thu Ha, was quoted as saying.

The department is responsible for the censorship of all movies for violence, sex and unfavorable political messages in authoritarian Vietnam.

Trailers and other associated information for “Abominable” have been removed from the Vietnamese distributors’ website and social media channels. The movie’s trailer and posters were removed from advertising screens in theaters.

A Dreamworks representative did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment about the scene and Vietnam’s ban. China’s Foreign Ministry has not responded to requests for comment.

The film was also met with criticism from Vietnamese movie fans.

“It is an insult to Vietnam,” said student Minh Hieu, who was looking for a movie to watch on Tuesday afternoon.

Another student, Nguyen Mai Huong, said: “I wouldn’t watch it even if it still showed in the cinema. The (nine-dash) map is straight-up wrong. And I am absolutely not going to support it.”

“Abominable” began playing in the Philippines and another South China Sea claimant Taiwan in early October.

In Manila, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo told reporters a decision on continuing to show the movie in the Philippines was up to a government movie censorship board.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in a conversation on Twitter suggested cutting the offending scene might be better than an unconstitutional ban of the movie in the Philippines. Locsin is known for irreverence on Twitter and the government has never clarified if his tweets express official policy or personal views.

The Philippines has tempered its once-vocal opposition to China’s assertive claims in the disputed sea since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in mid-2016.

Vietnam’s ban of the animated movie comes during an increasingly tense and months-long standoff between its ships and a Chinese survey vessel and escort ships in disputed Vanguard Bank off Vietnam.