Oscar nod for ‘Alone Yet Not Alone’ song rescinded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The motion picture academy says it’s rescinding the Academy Awards original song nomination for “Alone Yet Not Alone” from the film of the same name after it discovered composer Bruce Broughton emailed members of the group’s music branch to make them aware of his submission during the nominations voting period.

Broughton serves as a member of the music branch’s executive committee and is a former governor for the academy.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said Wednesday that using a position within the organization to personally promote one’s own Oscar submission creates the appearance of an unfair advantage.

An additional nominee will not be named. The other nominees are “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2,” ’'Let It Go” from “Frozen,” ’'The Moon Song” from “Her” and “Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”