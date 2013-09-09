Lovato signs multi-book deal, including memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Demi Lovato’s next stage will be on the page.

The singer-actress has agreed to a multi-book deal with Feiwel (FYE'-well) and Friends. The publisher, an imprint of Macmillan, announced the deal Monday.

The first book features tweets she had written about her life. It’s called “Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year” and comes out in November.

Lovato also plans a memoir. The 21-year-old superstar has openly struggled with drug addiction and other personal troubles, some of which she has described on Twitter.

She will be seen this fall on several episodes of “Glee” and is in her second year as a mentor on “The X Factor.”