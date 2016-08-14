Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

Barbara Gibb, mother of Bee Gees’ Gibb brothers, dies at 95

 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Barbara Gibb, mother of the Gibb brothers whose music with the Bee Gees and solo projects sold tens of millions of records, has died. She was 95.

Lori Lousararian, a publicist for eldest son Barry Gibb, said on Sunday that Barbara Gibb died of natural causes Friday evening at her home in Miami, where she spent the past 20 years.

In 1944, Barbara married Hugh Gibb, a bandleader for the Hughie Gibb Orchestra in Manchester, England. She sang with the band. They had five children: Barry, twins Robin and Maurice, Andy and daughter Lesley.

The couple managed their sons’ early music career, and The Bee Gees became one of the most successful pop bands in history.

Hugh, and sons Robin, Maurice and Andy, all preceded her in death.