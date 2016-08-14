Barbara Gibb, mother of Bee Gees’ Gibb brothers, dies at 95

MIAMI (AP) — Barbara Gibb, mother of the Gibb brothers whose music with the Bee Gees and solo projects sold tens of millions of records, has died. She was 95.

Lori Lousararian, a publicist for eldest son Barry Gibb, said on Sunday that Barbara Gibb died of natural causes Friday evening at her home in Miami, where she spent the past 20 years.

In 1944, Barbara married Hugh Gibb, a bandleader for the Hughie Gibb Orchestra in Manchester, England. She sang with the band. They had five children: Barry, twins Robin and Maurice, Andy and daughter Lesley.

The couple managed their sons’ early music career, and The Bee Gees became one of the most successful pop bands in history.

Hugh, and sons Robin, Maurice and Andy, all preceded her in death.