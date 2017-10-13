Singer from popular Mexican band killed in Guadalajara

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A singer from a regional Mexican band has been killed by gunmen in the western city of Guadalajara.

The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office says it is investigating the killing of 32-year-old Ernesto Ruiz Martinez of the band Cuisillos.

In a statement, prosecutors said Ruiz was shot to death Thursday by multiple gunmen at his home.

The band posted a message on its Facebook page lamenting Ruiz’s death. The band was known for its cumbias and ballads and for taking the stage dressed as Apache Indians.

The band was founded in 1987 and won a Latin Grammy in 2002.