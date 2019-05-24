FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lil Nas X, Chase Rice to perform at Stanley Cup Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO
 
Share

“Old Town Road” is coming to the Stanley Cup Final.

Lil Nas X will perform the top song in the world Monday in Boston as part of the pregame festivities before the series between the Bruins and St. Louis Blues gets underway. The NHL announced Friday Lil Nas X and country singer Chase Rice as the artists who will play at Boston’s City Hall Plaza before Game 1.

“The place is going to go berserk, I’m pretty sure,” NHL chief content officer and executive vice president Steve Mayer said. “Everybody knows the song. The song is played in all our arenas, and the reaction to the song has been just incredible.”

“Old Town Road” has spent seven weeks as the top song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Mayer said the artist’s representatives reached out several months ago to promote the song for in-arena use, which led to the league getting him for the final.

Other news
FILE - An unidentified cheerleader carries the school flag across the end zone to mark a Colorado touchdown in the third quarter in Colorado's 31-28 overtime victory over Colorado State in an NCAA college football game in Denver, Sept. 1, 2007. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

Rice, whose song “Eyes On You” peaked at No. 3 on the country music chart, will open the musical act part of the show around 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

A longtime hockey fan, Rice performed during player introductions at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition in Tampa last year. Mayer said Lil Nas X’s manager is a 25-year New York Rangers season ticket holder and that the rapper will wear a Bruins jersey on stage and attend the game.

“Just to have him in the building for a Stanley Cup Final, I think he’ll fall in love,” Mayer said. “If you’re going to see your first hockey game, that’s a pretty good game to go to.”

When the series shifts to St. Louis for Game 3 on June 1, Mayer said, the NHL is planning an outdoor sing-along of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” which has become the Blues’ victory song. St. Louis native and former contestant on “The Voice” Kennedy Holmes will lead it at 5:49 p.m. — a time specially picked because it’s the Blues’ first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 49 years.

Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Gary Clark Jr. is set to be among the performers in St. Louis, with other NHL announcements to come. Mayer said five blocks of Market Street between the arena at the Gateway Arch will be closed and local officials estimate a crowd of at least 20,000 before the first Cup Final game in the city since 1970.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports