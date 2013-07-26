Rapper DMX again arrested in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. (AP) — Rapper DMX has been arrested in South Carolina and charged with driving under the influence.

Greenville County jail officials said the 42-year-old, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was arrested early Friday. He was also charged with not having a driver’s license.

Simmons was arrested last year in nearby Spartanburg County for suspicion of driving without a license. In that case, he was released after paying a fine.

Jail records show Simmons has been released. It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney.

Simmons was arrested in a Phoenix suburb in 2011 after a trooper clocked him driving at 102 mph. He had recently finished a stint in prison on probation revocation for failing to submit to drug testing and driving without a license.