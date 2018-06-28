FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Panic! At the Disco launches human rights organization

By MESFIN FEKADU
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie is launching a human rights organization called Highest Hopes Foundation.

The rock singer said Thursday that the nonprofit will support “communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Panic! At the Disco will allocate $1 of each ticket from U.S. dates of its “Pray for the Wicked Tour” to Highest Hopes. The tour starts July 11 in Minneapolis and will also visit arenas like New York’s Madison Square Garden and Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Panic! At the Disco released its debut in 2005. The band has downsized over the years, and now only includes Urie. A touring band accompanies him on the road.

Its 2016 album, “Death of a Bachelor,” earned a Grammy nomination for best rock album. Panic! At the Disco released a new album, “Pray for the Wicked,” last week.

Online: http://www.highesthopes.org