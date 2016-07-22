Kenyan police arrest popular Congolese musician over assault

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police are holding Congolese musician Koffi Olomide after he allegedly assaulted a female member of his band at the airport in the capital.

Local television station showed Olomide’s arrest late Friday as he left a television station where he was being interviewed.

In the interview with Citizen TV, Olomide denied assaulting anyone and said he respects women.

Kenyan police chief Joseph Boinnet said he ordered the arrest of Olomide after he was filmed assaulting a woman at Nairobi’a Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Kenyans who saw footage of the incident on social media called for the arrest of Olomide, a popular musician in his native Congo who is in Kenya for a performance this weekend.