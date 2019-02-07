FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Alicia Keys says Grammys will be about the ‘power of music’

By MESFIN FEKADU
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammys host Alicia Keys previewed the show Thursday by rolling out the red carpet and dancing while Trombone Shorty played funk music with bandmates.

Keys was all smiles as she joined Grammys CEO Neil Portnow, show producer Ken Ehrlich and others for a toast at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the 61st Grammys will take place Sunday.

The piano-playing singer said the ceremony “will be about the celebration and the power of music.”

“There’s a sense of community that I want to bring to the stage,” Keys said. “So many times you come to these things as an artist and you’re juggling so many things and there’s so much pressure on you. I would love to ensure the peace and the good energy in the room so that our shoulders can all drop and we can feel the true blessing of having music as a universal language.”

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Keys has won 15 Grammys throughout her career and is hosting the show for the first time. LL Cool J was the longtime host until James Corden took over in 2017 and 2018.

“We’re all very excited, and the energy you’re going to feel is far different than anything you’ve ever felt,” she said.

Women have a larger presence at this year’s Grammys after being nearly muted at the 2018 show. Female voices represent the majority in two of the top categories. Album-of-the-year nominees include Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile and Cardi B. Best-new-artist contenders include H.E.R., Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Chloe x Halle and Jorja Smith.

Lady Gaga, SZA, Maren Morris and Ella Mai also scored nominations in big categories such as song or record of the year.

“Celebrating so many amazing nominees, particularly women nominees ... is so incredibly magnificent and so many are my friends,” Keys said.

____

Online:

http://www.grammys.com