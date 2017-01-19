Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge revokes bail for hip-hop podcast host in murder case

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has revoked bail for a hip-hop podcast host arrested in connection with a New York City concert venue shooting that left a rapper’s bodyguard dead.

A Manhattan federal court judge on Wednesday stripped away the $500,000 bail granted Tuesday to Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone.

Campbell was arrested Monday on a weapons charge stemming from the May shooting at Irving Plaza in Manhattan just before rapper T.I. was to perform. Prosecutors say Campbell killed Ronald McPhatter, a bodyguard for Brooklyn rapper Roland Collins, who performs as Troy Ave.

His defense lawyer, Kenneth Montgomery, says his client did not kill anyone. He says Campbell is “no angel” but had found redemption with his podcast and interviews.

Campbell is the host of the popular podcast Tax Season.