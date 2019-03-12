FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Conductor Muti joins striking Chicago Symphony musicians

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Renowned Italian conductor Riccardo Muti (MOO-tee) has joined striking members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, saying: “I am here with my musicians.”

Muti is the symphony’s music director. But instead of directing rehearsal Tuesday morning, he appeared with the striking musicians outside the Chicago Symphony Center in downtown Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Muti called the strike that started Monday a “moment of crisis.” He says he’s trying to reconcile the two sides.

The musicians say management is trying to reduce their pension benefits after nearly a year of negotiations. The orchestra says the musicians are making demands that are “unreasonable and detrimental.”

Muti says he wants management to “listen more carefully” to the musicians. He says the collapse of the symphony would be a tragedy.