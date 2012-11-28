ABC celebrating Dick Clark on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC is turning its first New Year’s Eve without Dick Clark in four decades partly into a celebration of the showbiz impresario’s life.

Clark, who did the first annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special on ABC in 1972, died at age 82 in April. Fergie and Jenny McCarthy will be hosts of a two-hour tribute to Clark that will air at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve.

ABC said Wednesday that Ryan Seacrest will host the countdown show from Times Square, with Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, Neon Trees, Flo Rida and Pitbull among the musical guests. Seacrest hosted the past few years with Clark making short appearances. A stroke had diminished Clark’s communications skills.

Al Green, Helen Reddy and Three Dog Night performed at Clark’s first New Year’s special.