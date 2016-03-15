Grandson of TV’s Miss Sweetie Pie gunned down in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 21-year-old Missouri man whose grandmother is the star of a St. Louis-based TV show is dead after being shot by an unknown person.

St. Louis police say they found Andre Montgomery dead at a home Monday night. A second man was taken to a hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

Police say that after someone shot Montgomery, the second man ran upstairs to help him. A third man who was in the home saw the second man carrying a gun and shot that man because he feared for his safety.

Montgomery is the grandson of Robbie Montgomery, also known as Miss Robbie, who stars in “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Network President Sheri Salata on Tuesday expressed the network’s condolences to Montgomery’s family.