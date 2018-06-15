FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Leslie Grantham, Dirty Den in ‘EastEnders,’ dies at 71

Jill Lawless reporter the Associated Press posed photo at AP Europe in London, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By JILL LAWLESS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Actor Leslie Grantham, who became a British TV icon during the 1980s as arch-villain “Dirty” Den Watts on the soap opera “EastEnders,” has died. He was 71.

Grantham’s management company, Advocate Agency, said he died Friday but did not disclose the cause.

“EastEnders” first aired in 1985, chronicling life in the fictional working-class London neighborhood of Walford. Grantham’s unscrupulous, adulterous character ran the Queen Vic pub with his wife, Angie, and their tempestuous relationship was central to many of the soap’s most dramatic plots.

Half of Britain’s population, some 30 million people, watched a 1986 Christmas episode in which Den handed his wife divorce papers with the words “Happy Christmas, Ange.”

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

“Everyone thought Den was a lovable rogue,” Grantham said later. “He wasn’t evil, he was just Jack the lad.”

Grantham left the show in 1989, when his character was apparently shot — only to be resurrected in 2003. The character was killed off again in 2005, shot by his second on-screen wife.

Born in London in 1947, Grantham joined the British Army as a teenager. While stationed in Germany, he was convicted in 1967 of killing a taxi driver during a robbery attempt. He began acting while serving a decade in prison.

Grantham had a few small television parts before auditioning for “EastEnders,” which made him a star.

In 2004, he was ensnared in a tabloid scandal after taking part in webcam sex sessions with an undercover reporter from his “EastEnders” dressing room. He left the show soon afterward.

Outside “EastEnders,” Grantham performed onstage, hosted a TV game show, wrote a children’s novel and appeared in a television series in Bulgaria.

Grantham is survived by his ex-wife, Jane Laurie, and three sons. His representatives said there would be a private funeral for close friends and family.

JILL LAWLESS
JILL LAWLESS
London correspondent covering politics and more.