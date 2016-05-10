Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
ESPN’s Darke, Champion to call all Euro 2016 games on site

 
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN’s top two English-language announcing teams will call all their games from France during this summer’s European Championship.

In 2012, only the No. 1 team called all its matches from Poland-Ukraine, with the No. 2 team going on site starting with the quarterfinals. ESPN called 17 of the 31 matches remotely four years ago and has yet to announce the number for 2016.

Top play-by-play announcer Ian Darke will work with Taylor Twellman or Steve McManaman. On the No. 2 team, Jon Champion will be joined by analyst Stewart Robson.

ESPN said Tuesday that former U.S. defender Kate Markgraf will become the first woman to serve as a color commentator for a top-tier international men’s soccer competition on U.S. television.

The No. 1 Spanish-language team of Fernando Palomo and Tato Noriega will also call matches from France for ESPN Deportes. The No. 2 team of Ricardo Ortiz and Argentina World Cup champion Mario Kempes will be on site starting with the quarterfinals.

The other English-language play-by-play announcers are Derek Rae, Adrian Healey, Max Bretos and Mark Donaldson. Analysts are Alejandro Moreno, Tommy Smyth and Paul Mariner.

The other Spanish-language play-by-by announcers are Omar Orlando Salazar, Emilio Fernando Alonso and Jorge Ramos, while Roberto Gomez Junco, Ricardo Mayorga and Hernan Pereyra are the analysts.