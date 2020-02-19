A’s shortstop Semien embraces role as team leader, slugger

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

A’s shortstop Semien embraces role as team leader, slugger

By JOSE M. ROMERO
 
Share

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Marcus Semien stayed with his batting cage routine from the start of last season, and it paid off with career numbers for the Oakland Athletics’ slugging shortstop.

Semien posted career-best numbers with 33 home runs, 92 RBIs, a .285 batting average and 187 hits. All from almost exclusively the leadoff spot in 2019, from where he helped lead the A’s to their second straight AL wild-card game.

“In years past I felt like I was searching a little bit, trying to find something that felt right,” Semien said Wednesday at spring training. “And I stuck with something the whole year. I did in my lower half. It was more in my legs with my swing and just learned a lot about my swing.”

Semien, at 29 years old now in his sixth season with the A’s, said his home runs were a byproduct of being ahead in the count more often and swinging at strikes. He hit 22 of his home runs from July to September.

Other news
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell reacts during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Soler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jon Berti’s 2nd hit of the game was a tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Marlins beat Tigers
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says

Semien was as reliable as any A’s player in the A’s 97-win 2019 campaign. He played all 162 games plus the wild-card game, something he took pride in.

As a younger major leaguer, Semien drew inspiration from former White Sox teammate Alexei Ramirez, a shortstop whose goal, Semien said, was to play every game of every season. It became Semien’s goal once he became an everyday player.

“It’s important to me,” he said.

Playing in the Bay Area, where Semien was born and raised, has also been a motivator. Semien has for some time held a leadership role with the club as both experienced veteran and players union representative.

“It’s just a different place. For me it’s home,” Semien said. “We’re trying to let new guys know how it is (in Oakland) with the new guys in here and what to expect.”

He’s a big part of the core of the team, one that goes into another year together and includes established big leaguers in Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Khris Davis.

“Those guys really kind of set the tone for how we do things around here,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s great when your best players are the hardest workers.”

Last year’s wild card loss, 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays at home, stung after such a successful season. Semien took from the loss the feeling that the A’s need to get off to a better start in 2020.

Oakland was 19-25 on May 15.

“If we can win the division then we don’t play in that game, and we have a better chance in a series,” Semien said. “April’s very important. We put more stock in those games and have a good April and see what we do.”

Semien hopes for another big year, but 2019’s numbers won’t be easy to duplicate.

“You’re getting that many home runs out of the leadoff spot, that many runs, that many RBIs, that just doesn’t happen very often,” Melvin said. “It’s more of a luxury than a need. It’s a tough season to completely follow up but he’s about as driven a guy as we have.”

NOTES: C Sean Murphy is expected to miss the first few spring training games and take the field by March 2, Melvin said. Murphy had left knee surgery last October.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports