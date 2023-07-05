Top Asian News 5:48 a.m. GMT

Armed mobs rampage through villages and push remote Indian region to the brink of civil war

KANGVAI, India (AP) — Zuan Vaiphei is armed and prepared to kill. He is also ready to die. Vaiphei spends most of his days behind the sandbag walls of a makeshift bunker, his fingers resting on the trigger of a 12-gauge shotgun. Some 1,000 yards ahead of him, between a field of tall green grass and wildflowers, is the enemy, peering from parapets of similar sandbag fortifications, armed and ready. “The only thing that crosses our mind is will they approach us; will they come and kill us? So, if they happen to come with weapons, we have to forget everything and protect ourselves,” the 32-year-old says, his voice barely audible amid an earsplitting drone of cicadas in Kangvai village that rests along the foothills of India’s remote northeastern Manipur state.