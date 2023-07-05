Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank

Top Asian News 5:48 a.m. GMT

 
Share

Armed mobs rampage through villages and push remote Indian region to the brink of civil war

KANGVAI, India (AP) — Zuan Vaiphei is armed and prepared to kill. He is also ready to die. Vaiphei spends most of his days behind the sandbag walls of a makeshift bunker, his fingers resting on the trigger of a 12-gauge shotgun. Some 1,000 yards ahead of him, between a field of tall green grass and wildflowers, is the enemy, peering from parapets of similar sandbag fortifications, armed and ready. “The only thing that crosses our mind is will they approach us; will they come and kill us? So, if they happen to come with weapons, we have to forget everything and protect ourselves,” the 32-year-old says, his voice barely audible amid an earsplitting drone of cicadas in Kangvai village that rests along the foothills of India’s remote northeastern Manipur state.