Top Asian News 4:47 a.m. GMT

Hun Sen set to win by landslide in Cambodian elections with opposition suppressed and critics purged

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Longtime Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen cast his ballot 10 minutes after polls opened at 7 a.m. Sunday, in an election in which his party is all but assured a landslide victory thanks to the effective suppression and intimidation of any real opposition that critics say has made a farce of democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. The European Union, United States and other Western countries refused to send observers, saying the election lacked the conditions to be considered free and fair. That left only international officials from Russia, China and Guinea-Bissau on hand to watch as Hun Sun voted at a polling station in his home district outside of the capital, Phnom Penh.