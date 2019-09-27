Asia soccer body to launch women’s club competition
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Asian Football Confederation has confirmed a pilot competition to crown a women’s club champion.
The AFC says a four-team event with the champions of Australia, China, Japan and South Korea will be played from Nov. 26-30.
The Asian soccer body says the tournament is “a vital step forward in women’s club football throughout the continent.”
An AFC statement did not state where games will be played.
___
