Asia West for PGA Tour as CJ Cup moves from Korea to Vegas

PGA TOUR

CJ CUP AT SHADOW CREEK

Site: North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Course: Shadow Creek GC. Yardage: 7,527. Par: 72.

Purse: $9.75 million. Winner’s share: $1,755,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Martin Laird won the Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

Notes: The tournament moved this year from Jeju Island in South Korea to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It plans to return to South Korea in 2021. ... Brooks Koepka is playing for the first time since he missed the cut in the Wyndham Championship in August. He withdrew from the PGA Tour postseason and the U.S. Open to heal injuries to his left knee. ... This is the second time this year the PGA Tour has played in the same city consecutive weeks. It played back-to-back weeks at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, in July. ... The field features seven of the top 10 in the world. U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson are not playing. ... Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth needed sponsor exemptions to play because they did not finish among the top 70 in the FedEx Cup last season. ... Shadow Creek is where Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods in their winner-take-all $9 million match over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. Neither is playing this week. ... Three of the last four winners of regular PGA Tour events were ranked outside the top 300. The exception was Sergio Garcia (No. 51) in Mississippi.

Next week: Zozo Championship at Sherwood

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Course: Country Club of Virginia.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Last week: Ernie Els won the SAS Championship.

Notes: Phil Mickelson is making his second PGA Tour Champions start this season. He won his debut in August in Missouri. It is part of his pre-Masters preparations. ... Els took the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup from Bernhard Langer with his second victory of the season last week in North Carolina. ... This typically is the start of the postseason for the Charles Schwab Cup. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 seasons are being combined. ... Jim Furyk has won two of three PGA Tour Champions events he has played. His two victories were on courses he routinely played on the PGA Tour, Warwick Hills in Michigan and Pebble Beach. ... The field includes three players who have won majors within the last 10 years — Els, Mickelson and Darren Clarke. ... Bobby Wadkins received a sponsor exemption. A Richmond native, he grew up playing The Country Club of Virginia with older brother Lanny Wadkins. This will be his first time playing the tournament.

Next tournament: TimberTech Championship on Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

SCOTTISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Course: Fairmont St. Andrews (Torrance). Yardage: 6,802. Par: 72.

Purse: 1 million euros. Winner’s share: 166,667 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Tyrrell Hatton won the BMW PGA Championship.

Notes: This is a new tournament that keeps the European Tour in the U.K. for a fourth consecutive week. It gives Scotland two tournaments this year, after the Dunhill Links Championship was canceled this year because of the pro-am format over three golf courses in Fife. ... Lee Westwood at No. 41 is the only player from the top 50 in the field. ... Six players in England last week for the BMW PGA Chamionship at Wentworth have gone over to America to play the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. ... Leading Scots in the field include Marc Warren, who won the Austrian Open during the restart, and Robert MacIntyre. ... Fairmont St. Andrews hosted to final qualifying for the British Open last year, and was to be one of the final local sites this year before the Open was canceled. ... The Torrance course previously held the Scotthis Youth National Championship and the Scottish Senior Open.

Next week: Italian Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Sei Young Kim won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Next week: LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Trey Mullinax won the Orange County National Championship.

Next tournament: End of year.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

SYMETRA TOUR: Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship, Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA: Nexus Risk WA Open, Royal Fremantle GC, Fremantle, Australia. Defending champion: Michael Sim. Online: https://pga.org.au/

KOREAN LPGA: KB Financial Star Championship, Black Stone GC, Icheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Hee-jeong Lee. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/web/home/index.do