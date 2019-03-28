Asian soccer leader Sheikh Salman now has no election rival

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa is assured of being re-elected after his only remaining challenger withdrew.

Qatar’s soccer federation says in a statement it will support Sheikh Salman, ending the candidacy of its vice president Saoud Al-Mohannadi.

A third candidate, Mohamed Khalfan Al Romaithi of the United Arab Emirates, dropped out of the race this month.

Sheikh Salman, who was first elected in 2013, is set to get another four-year mandate unopposed on April 6 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The AFC president is also one of FIFA’s eight vice presidents.

___

