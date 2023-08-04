AP Week in Pictures: Asia

3 of 8 |

Family members embrace each other as they grieve while transferring the coffin of one of the victims of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on Friday, July 28, 2023. A small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving scores of people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)