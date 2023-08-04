AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Residents walk near a vehicle washed away by floodwaters in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A resident looks out over an area inundated by floodwaters in the Miaofengshan region on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Family members embrace each other as they grieve while transferring the coffin of one of the victims of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on Friday, July 28, 2023. A small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving scores of people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A woman and a child use umbrellas to protect themselves from rainfall brought about by tropical storm as they walk by Central Business District in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A man uses his pedicab to transport used plastic containers along a flooded street in Valenzuela city, Philippines on, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Rains have continued to pour after two consecutive typhoons passed the country causing floods in some cities and provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A traditional gate is seen inundated by floodwaters in the Miaofengshan area on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Government officials shower flower petals from a helicopter on Hindu devotees performing rituals during the holy month of Shravan at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
New Zealand sea lions rest on Sandfly beach, in the Otago peninsula, near Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Residents walk near a vehicle washed away by floodwaters in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Residents walk near a vehicle washed away by floodwaters in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A resident looks out over an area inundated by floodwaters in the Miaofengshan region on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A resident looks out over an area inundated by floodwaters in the Miaofengshan region on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Family members embrace each other as they grieve while transferring the coffin of one of the victims of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on Friday, July 28, 2023. A small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving scores of people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Family members embrace each other as they grieve while transferring the coffin of one of the victims of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on Friday, July 28, 2023. A small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving scores of people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A woman and a child use umbrellas to protect themselves from rainfall brought about by tropical storm as they walk by Central Business District in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A woman and a child use umbrellas to protect themselves from rainfall brought about by tropical storm as they walk by Central Business District in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A man uses his pedicab to transport used plastic containers along a flooded street in Valenzuela city, Philippines on, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Rains have continued to pour after two consecutive typhoons passed the country causing floods in some cities and provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man uses his pedicab to transport used plastic containers along a flooded street in Valenzuela city, Philippines on, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Rains have continued to pour after two consecutive typhoons passed the country causing floods in some cities and provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A traditional gate is seen inundated by floodwaters in the Miaofengshan area on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A traditional gate is seen inundated by floodwaters in the Miaofengshan area on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Government officials shower flower petals from a helicopter on Hindu devotees performing rituals during the holy month of Shravan at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Government officials shower flower petals from a helicopter on Hindu devotees performing rituals during the holy month of Shravan at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
New Zealand sea lions rest on Sandfly beach, in the Otago peninsula, near Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
New Zealand sea lions rest on Sandfly beach, in the Otago peninsula, near Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
July 28-Aug. 3, 2023
Flooding in China and the Philippines, Hindu rituals at rivers in India, the capsize of a passenger ferry in the Philippines and New Zealand sea lions hanging out at the beach.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.
The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com