Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Astros fall to White Sox 7-6 as Fister walks 5

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Doug Fister struggled with command on Saturday and it led to his second straight loss.

Fister allowed nine hits and five runs while walking five in 4 2/3 innings of a 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

“He ran into a couple of things. He had a high pitch count early,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “They made him work. He wasn’t very sharp. The five walks hurt him and the home run.”

Fister (8-4) said things weren’t feeling right from the start on Saturday.

Other news
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL
FILE - Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters. The measures announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

“It was one of those days where I was fighting myself mechanically and not able to execute as well as I’d like,” he said.

The White Sox got a season-high four RBIs from Dioner Navarro, and Chris Sale settled down after a shaky start to pitch seven-plus innings and become this season’s first 14-game winner.

Navarro drove in a pair with a triple in the second inning to put Chicago up 2-1. The White Sox were trailing in the fifth when his two-run single made it 5-4.

J.B. Shuck hit a solo homer in the fourth and had an RBI triple in Chicago’s two-run eighth inning.

Sale (14-2) allowed four runs in the first three innings before settling in to yield just two hits and an unearned run the rest of the way. He allowed six hits and tied a season high by fanning nine.

Rookie A.J. Reed hit his first career homer off David Robertson to make it 7-6 with two outs in the ninth before Robertson struck out Colby Rasmus for his 22nd save.

Jose Altuve homered and drove in three runs for the Astros, who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Altuve gave Houston a 1-0 lead with his home run to the seats in right field with two outs in the first.

Chicago took the lead with Navarro’s one-out triple. Avisail Garcia walked after that, but Navarro was tagged out at home on a fielder’s choice before Fister retired Tim Anderson to limit the damage.

The White Sox had a chance to pad their lead in the third, but Adam Eaton couldn’t beat the throw home on a two-out single by Brett Lawrie. Eaton leaped over the head of catcher Evan Gattis on the play, but Gattis was still able to apply the tag.

Danny Worth drew a walk to start Houston’s third before a bunt single by Jake Marisnick. Houston tied it at 2-2 when Worth scored on a sacrifice bunt by Marwin Gonzalez and took the lead on an RBI single by Altuve.

After a short coaching visit to the mound, Carlos Correa pushed the lead to 4-2 on a run-scoring single.

“We did a lot right that inning,” Hinch said. “We had to manufacture some runs.”

Sale settled down after that, retiring 13 of the next 14 batters he faced, until George Springer singled to start the eighth. Gonzalez reached on an error by Todd Frazier after that to end Sale’s day.

Sale, who tossed a complete game against Houston on May 19, improved to 5-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 65 strikeouts in six career starts against the Astros.

Shuck’s two-out home run to the seats in right field got Chicago within 4-3 in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers will start for Houston on Monday after missing his last start with a blister on his right index finger.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Jose Quintana (5-3, 3.18) will start for Chicago on Sunday. Quintana looks to get back on track after going 0-7 with a 4.58 ERA in his last nine starts.

Astros: Collin McHugh (5-5, 4.58) is scheduled to pitch for Houston on Sunday. McHugh is searching for his first win since May 30 after getting one loss and four no-decisions in his last five starts.