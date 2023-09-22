911 audio after F-35 ejection
Diamondbacks play the Yankees after Carroll’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (77-76, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (2-8, 5.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Yankees: Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -124, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the New York Yankees after Corbin Carroll’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

New York has a 77-76 record overall and a 40-38 record in home games. The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.99.

Arizona has a 38-37 record on the road and an 81-72 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.56.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 13 doubles, 32 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .259 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Carroll has 25 home runs, 54 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .288 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Everson Pereira: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.