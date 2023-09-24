Russia - Ukraine war
Yankees meet the Diamondbacks after Judge’s 3-home run game

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (78-76, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (16-8, 3.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (3-6, 5.90 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Arizona Diamondbacks after Aaron Judge hit three home runs against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Other news
Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan (84) hurdles Stanford safety Alaka'i Gilman during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Arizona holds off Stanford 21-20 to snap 6-game losing streak against Cardinal
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson signs a four-year extension
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Browns running back Nick Chubb is believed to have only 1 torn ligament, AP source says

New York has a 41-38 record in home games and a 78-76 record overall. The Yankees have gone 52-15 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 38-38 record on the road and an 81-73 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 57-19 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge ranks second on the Yankees with 49 extra base hits (14 doubles and 35 home runs). Giancarlo Stanton is 3-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 68 extra base hits (36 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs). Ketel Marte is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (tricep), Everson Pereira: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.