Yankees meet the Diamondbacks after Judge’s 3-home run game

Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (78-76, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (16-8, 3.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (3-6, 5.90 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Arizona Diamondbacks after Aaron Judge hit three home runs against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

New York has a 41-38 record in home games and a 78-76 record overall. The Yankees have gone 52-15 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 38-38 record on the road and an 81-73 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 57-19 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge ranks second on the Yankees with 49 extra base hits (14 doubles and 35 home runs). Giancarlo Stanton is 3-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 68 extra base hits (36 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs). Ketel Marte is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (tricep), Everson Pereira: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.