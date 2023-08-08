White Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Yankees into game 2

New York Yankees (58-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-68, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); White Sox: Touki Toussaint (1-4, 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -154, White Sox +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago is 46-68 overall and 24-29 at home. The White Sox have gone 28-56 in games when they have given up a home run.

New York is 58-55 overall and 23-27 on the road. Yankees hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 31 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 12-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Volpe has 13 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Yankees. Jake Bauers is 9-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.