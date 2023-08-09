White Sox and Yankees meet with series tied 1-1

"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Why Ohio’s Issue 1 proposal failed
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
In this image from a video, Victoria Police Det. Inspector Dean Thomas speaks during a press conference in Melbourne Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Australian police on Wednesday, Aug. 9 were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot

White Sox and Yankees meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Yankees (59-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-69, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (2-6, 7.74 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (4-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Other news
FILE - New Zealand's Kane Williamson receives ODI series trophy after winning the 3rd one-day international cricket match and ODI series against Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Jan. 13, 2023. New Zealand will consider naming captain Kane Williamson in its squad for the ICC World Cup in October in India even if he will miss early games while recovering from a knee injury. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)
New Zealand will give Kane Williamson fitness leeway ahead of the Cricket World Cup in India
Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters scores on a double by Kyle Isbel against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Royals hit 3 home runs, beat Red Sox 9-3 to spoil season debut of Boston’s Trevor Story
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, left, and Kerry Carpenter celebrate scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches 7 innings as Detroit Tigers beat Minnesota Twins 6-0

Chicago has a 24-30 record at home and a 46-69 record overall. The White Sox are 35-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 59-55 overall and 24-27 on the road. The Yankees have a 40-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 65 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 11-for-34 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 48 RBI for the Yankees. Jake Bauers is 9-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (knee), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (forearm), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.