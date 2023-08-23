GOP debate: How to watch
Tropical Storm Franklin
Serena welcomes second child
White Sox sackings
Al-Nassr advances

Reds meet the Angels with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cincinnati Reds (65-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-65, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (10-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -167, Reds +142; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs through drills at the NFL team's football training camp in Metairie, La., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jimmy Graham expected to return soon from ‘medical episode,’ Saints coach Dennis Allen says
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr. during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to miss 3-4 weeks with wrist injury
Washington running back Cameron Davis jumps to catch the ball during the NCAA college football team's practice Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Washington starting RB Davis out for season with lower body injury

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has gone 32-31 in home games and 61-65 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .436 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Cincinnati has a 65-61 record overall and a 34-27 record on the road. The Reds are 45-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 43 home runs while slugging .659. Brandon Drury is 8-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .276 batting average, and has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. Matt McLain is 11-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .198 batting average, 7.14 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

Reds: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.