Nick Chubb injury
Fentanyl in NYC day care
Missing F-35 fighter jet
UAW strike
India-Canada row

Royals face the Guardians leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cleveland Guardians (72-79, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-102, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (7-7, 3.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Royals: Steven Cruz (0-0, 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -163, Royals +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Other news
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates in the end zone after recovering a fumble by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and returning it for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
T.J. Watt’s scoop-and-score lifts Steelers past Browns 26-22 as Cleveland loses Nick Chubb to injury
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Nick Chubb suffers another severe knee injury, likely ending the Browns star running back’s season
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson leaves the field after getting hurt against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Panthers LB Shaq Thompson expected to miss extended time with ‘significant’ ankle injury

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City has gone 29-47 in home games and 49-102 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 33-43 record in road games and a 72-79 record overall. The Guardians have a 20-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 64 extra base hits (27 doubles, eight triples and 29 home runs). Michael Massey is 9-for-37 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .274 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Salvador Perez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.