Astros host New York Yankees, look to break home losing streak

New York Yankees (67-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (77-60, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (3-5, 2.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (9-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -160, Yankees +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the New York Yankees looking to break their four-game home skid.

Houston is 35-33 in home games and 77-60 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .257, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

New York has a 31-36 record in road games and a 67-69 record overall. The Yankees are 27-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Yankees hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 31 doubles, 26 home runs and 98 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 15-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 22 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs while hitting .270 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-38 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .303 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Yankees: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (shin), Kendall Graveman: day-to-day (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (back), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.