Blanco leads Royals against the Tigers after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (42-52, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (28-68, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Royals: Ryan Yarbrough (2-4, 5.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -150, Royals +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers after Dairon Blanco’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Kansas City has a 28-68 record overall and a 15-34 record in home games. The Royals have a 7-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit is 22-27 on the road and 42-52 overall. The Tigers have gone 25-41 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Tigers are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .258 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI. Bobby Witt Jr. is 10-for-41 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 9-for-32 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hamstring), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.