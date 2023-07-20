People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals meet in game 4 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (43-52, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (28-69, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (4-6, 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0)

Other news
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -151, Royals +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals leading the series 2-1.

Kansas City is 15-35 in home games and 28-69 overall. The Royals are 7-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit has a 43-52 record overall and a 23-27 record in road games. The Tigers have an 18-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Tigers are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .251 for the Royals. Drew Waters is 10-for-35 with two triples, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (hamstring), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.