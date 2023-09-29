Royals play the Yankees in first of 3-game series

New York Yankees (81-78, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (54-105, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (3-7, 5.74 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (5-17, 6.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -144, Royals +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals start a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees on Friday.

Kansas City is 54-105 overall and 31-47 in home games. The Royals are 29-83 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York is 81-78 overall and 39-39 on the road. The Yankees have a 36-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, 10 triples and 29 home runs while hitting .273 for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 6-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 66 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 11-for-32 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .220 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: 15-Day IL (lumbar strain), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (thoracic outlet syndrome), Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Yankees: Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.