World champion Sha’Carri
Trump to surrender
Storm Hilary heads north
Voice of Mario retires
Dodger Stadium didn’t flood

Reds visit the Angels to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cincinnati Reds (64-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-64, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (6-8, 4.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Angels: Lucas Giolito (7-9, 4.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -166, Reds +140; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
French head coach Fabien Galthie smiles as he speaks on French television channel TF1 to announce his squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. France end their World Cup preparations by welcoming Australia to Paris on Sunday Aug. 27. (Emmanuel Dunand, Pool via AP)
France selects injured forwards Baille and Jelonch in Rugby World Cup squad
Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White (14) throws on the run during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Dolphins QB Mike White in concussion protocol after preseason game vs. Texans
Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against Madison Keys, also of the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in U.S. Open

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 61-64 record overall and a 32-30 record in home games. The Angels have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .322.

Cincinnati has a 33-27 record in road games and a 64-61 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 21 doubles, seven triples, 43 home runs and 89 RBI for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 8-for-39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt McLain has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 44 RBI for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .194 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Reds: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.