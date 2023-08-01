FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Dodgers start 3-game series against the Athletics

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (30-77, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-45, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.38 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 31-20 at home and 59-45 overall. The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 168 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Oakland has a 15-38 record on the road and a 30-77 record overall. The Athletics have a 20-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 27 home runs while slugging .560. Max Muncy is 10-for-37 with six home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .214 for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 10-for-33 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (hamstring), Will Smith: day-to-day (elbow), Mookie Betts: day-to-day (ankle), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.