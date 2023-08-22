Yankees bring home losing streak into matchup against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (57-68, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (60-64, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 3.96 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -186, Nationals +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees look to end their four-game home losing streak with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

New York has a 35-31 record at home and a 60-64 record overall. The Yankees are 39-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington has a 57-68 record overall and a 28-32 record on the road. The Nationals have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 19 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 69 RBI for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 1-9, .211 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .293 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (nail), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.