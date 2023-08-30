Hurricane Idalia latest
Tigers to end losing streak in game against the Yankees

By The Associated Press
 
New York Yankees (64-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-73, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -207, Tigers +173; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to break their four-game skid when they play the New York Yankees.

Detroit has a 28-39 record in home games and a 59-73 record overall. The Tigers have gone 38-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 28-35 in road games and 64-68 overall. The Yankees are 40-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 52 extra base hits (28 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs). Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-35 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Volpe has 15 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 54 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 7-for-39 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .190 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Matt Manning: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.