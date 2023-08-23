GOP debate: How to watch
Yankees take 9-game losing streak into matchup against the Nationals

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (58-68, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (60-65, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (2-8, 7.98 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -139, Nationals +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Washington Nationals after losing nine in a row.

New York is 35-32 at home and 60-65 overall. The Yankees have a 34-56 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Washington is 58-68 overall and 29-32 on the road. The Nationals have a 44-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 50 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 9-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI while hitting .288 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 15-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 1-9, .199 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (nail), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.