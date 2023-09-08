Coco Gauff
Yankees start 3-game series at home against the Brewers

By The Associated Press
 
Milwaukee Brewers (77-62, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (70-70, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (5-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (4-8, 6.75 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -126, Brewers +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees start a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

New York is 38-34 at home and 70-70 overall. The Yankees are 45-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee has gone 37-34 in road games and 77-62 overall. The Brewers have a 32-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has 18 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 57 RBI for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-35 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 33 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Brewers. Mark Canha is 14-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .223 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.