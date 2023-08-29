Tigers host the Yankees on 3-game home slide

New York Yankees (63-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-72, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (3-5, 3.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -125, Yankees +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees looking to break their three-game home slide.

Detroit has a 28-38 record in home games and a 59-72 record overall. The Tigers have a 48-23 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York has a 63-68 record overall and a 27-35 record in road games. The Yankees have a 40-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-34 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 21 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-37 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .199 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.