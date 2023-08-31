Trump New York lawsuit
Yankees take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Tigers

By The Associated Press
 
New York Yankees (65-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-74, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (5-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -126, Tigers +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Detroit Tigers looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Detroit has a 28-40 record at home and a 59-74 record overall. The Tigers have a 38-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York is 29-35 on the road and 65-68 overall. The Yankees have gone 27-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 70 RBI for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 57 RBI for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 9-for-37 with five home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .204 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Matt Manning: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.