Royals host the Yankees, aim to continue home win streak

New York Yankees (81-79, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-105, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.65 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Royals: Steven Cruz (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -152, Royals +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the New York Yankees looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Kansas City has gone 32-47 in home games and 55-105 overall. The Royals have gone 39-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 81-79 overall and 39-40 on the road. The Yankees have a 54-15 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .275 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 10 triples, 30 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI. Salvador Perez is 13-for-34 with a home run and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 66 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-33 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .243 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: 15-Day IL (lumbar strain), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (thoracic outlet syndrome), Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Yankees: Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

