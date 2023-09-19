Blue Jays visit the Yankees to begin 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (83-67, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (76-74, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (9-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -114, Yankees -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays to open a three-game series.

New York has a 39-36 record at home and a 76-74 record overall. The Yankees have a 49-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto has gone 42-33 in road games and 83-67 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has 20 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Yankees. Jasson Dominguez is 7-for-27 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 28 doubles and 24 home runs for the Blue Jays. Cavan Biggio is 10-for-29 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .192 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .202 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.