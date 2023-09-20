Blue Jays look to prolong win streak, take on the Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (84-67, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (76-75, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (11-9, 3.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 222 strikeouts); Yankees: Michael King (4-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -119, Yankees -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York has a 76-75 record overall and a 39-37 record at home. The Yankees have gone 51-15 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has a 43-33 record in road games and an 84-67 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 63-35 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 12 doubles, 32 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .257 for the Yankees. Oswald Peraza is 10-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks second on the Blue Jays with 52 extra base hits (28 doubles and 24 home runs). George Springer is 10-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .201 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by six runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .202 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Everson Pereira: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (trap muscle cramp), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.