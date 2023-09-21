Blue Jays take 5-game win streak into game against the Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (76-76, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-10, 3.49 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.81 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 208 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York has gone 39-38 at home and 76-76 overall. The Yankees have a 48-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has gone 44-33 in road games and 85-67 overall. The Blue Jays have hit 175 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with a .273 batting average, and has 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 63 walks and 66 RBI. Oswaldo Cabrera is 10-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .303 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 24 walks and 69 RBI. Cavan Biggio is 10-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .205 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .202 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Everson Pereira: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (trap muscle cramp), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

