Yankees meet the Nationals after Judge’s 3-home run game

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (58-69, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (61-65, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (8-11, 4.77 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Yankees: Michael King (3-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -161, Nationals +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Washington Nationals after Aaron Judge hit three home runs against the Nationals on Wednesday.

New York is 36-32 at home and 61-65 overall. The Yankees have a 42-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington is 58-69 overall and 29-33 in road games. Nationals hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has a .265 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs. Judge is 9-for-37 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 31 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 1-9, .182 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .266 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Stone Garrett: day-to-day (leg), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.