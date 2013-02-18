United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
ATK to restart production of missile rocket motors

 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alliance Tech Systems Inc. plans to restart production of rocket motors for the AIM-9P Sidewinder missile at a facility in West Virginia.

The aerospace and defense contractor, known as ATK, says the Alleghany Ballistics Laboratory in Rocket Center, W.Va., produced more than 30,000 rocket motors for the supersonic, heat-seeking air-to-air missile between 1979 and 1990. ATK operates the Navy-owned facility.

ATK received a $17 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to produce the motors through the United State Foreign Military Sales program. Under the program, defense articles and services are procured by the U.S. government on behalf of foreign customers.

The company says in a news release that NATO countries and other international U.S. allies still use the AIM-9P Sidewinder.