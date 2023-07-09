FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Rays host the Braves on 5-game home slide

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (60-28, first in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-35, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (7-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (9-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -120, Braves +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays look to end their five-game home skid with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Tampa Bay has a 57-35 record overall and a 34-15 record in home games. The Rays are 40-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta is 60-28 overall and 30-13 on the road. The Braves have a 36-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 11 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .282 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 12-for-35 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .254 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 15-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 9-1, .274 batting average, 1.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (cramping), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: A.J. Minter: day-to-day (chest), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.